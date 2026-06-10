news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Apache HertzBeat - observability platform - LinuxLinks
Apache HertzBeat is an observability platform that brings monitoring, log collection, alerting, notification delivery, and status page creation together in a single web-based application.
It supports a broad range of targets including web services, databases, operating systems, middleware, cloud-native platforms, and network services, while also letting administrators define their own monitoring types through configurable YAML templates.
This is free and open source software.
Yet Another Status Page - self-hosted status page application - LinuxLinks
Yet Another Status Page is a self-hosted status page application built with Next.js and Payload CMS.
It provides a public-facing service status page together with an admin interface for managing services, incidents, and maintenance events. The software supports PostgreSQL for data storage and can notify subscribers by email or SMS, making it suitable for publishing infrastructure and service availability updates.
This is free and open source software.