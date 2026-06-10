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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: I turned my Linux terminal into a walkie-talkie that no one can track —

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I had no real serious use case for TerminalPhone, and it only popped up on my radar when searching for walkie-talkie-type tools for smartphones. But the idea of turning a Linux terminal into a push-to-talk voice and text messenger that works over the Tor network was just too interesting not to want to try to get it working.

TerminalPhone is basically a Bash script with a terminal interface, Tor hidden services, encrypted messages, and short voice recording functionality. There’s no phone number required to set it up, no chat bubble waiting for your friendly messages, and absolutely no contact lists.

Given that TerminalPhone only required three commands to install and get working, I anticipated it would be a quick little tick-and-flick experiment. However, what surprised me was how quickly a simple Bash script became a lesson in getting Tor working, ports, and why these weird privacy tools are never quite as plug-and-play as they look.