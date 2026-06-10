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RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

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9to5Linux

Alpine Linux 3.24 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC Desktops

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VideoLAN Announces dav2d as an Open-Source and Super Fast AV2 Decoder

The idea behind dav2d is to create the fastest AV2 decoder available on all platforms to overcome the temporary lack of AV2 hardware decoding. dav2d will support all the features from the AV2 royalty-free video coding format, including all subsampling and bit-depth parameters.

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Coming one year and five months after Flatpak 1.16, the Flatpak 1.18 release introduces support for the AMD vendor-specific compute interface (/dev/kfd) via the DRI device permission, support for flatpak+https:// URIs in flatpak install --from, and direct installation from an OCI image.

news

I turned my Linux terminal into a walkie-talkie that no one can track

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026

terminal

Quoting: I turned my Linux terminal into a walkie-talkie that no one can track —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

I had no real serious use case for TerminalPhone, and it only popped up on my radar when searching for walkie-talkie-type tools for smartphones. But the idea of turning a Linux terminal into a push-to-talk voice and text messenger that works over the Tor network was just too interesting not to want to try to get it working.

TerminalPhone is basically a Bash script with a terminal interface, Tor hidden services, encrypted messages, and short voice recording functionality. There’s no phone number required to set it up, no chat bubble waiting for your friendly messages, and absolutely no contact lists.

Given that TerminalPhone only required three commands to install and get working, I anticipated it would be a quick little tick-and-flick experiment. However, what surprised me was how quickly a simple Bash script became a lesson in getting Tor working, ports, and why these weird privacy tools are never quite as plug-and-play as they look.

Read on

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