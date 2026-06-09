news
Programming Leftovers
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Noah Petherbridge ☛ Full Stack Entrepreneur
In the tech industry, a "Full Stack Software Engineer" is somebody who is single-handedly capable of writing all of the source code needed for an application (especially in the context of web applications). That is, they are able to develop both the 'Back End' code (the part that runs on the server side, which handles your business logic, databases, authentication & security, API, etc.) as well as the 'Front End' code (the user interface that your customers will see: like a website's layout, design and controls).
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Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Faking keyword arguments to functions in C++
Unfortunately C does not have keyword arguments and, by extension, neither does C++. Adding them as a language feature would take 15-20 years of effort, most of which would consist of trying to convince people via email that such a feature is important and should be added.
There have been attempts to implement this via macros and template magic (link), but they have not seen widespread usage probably because they are using macros and template magic. However it turns out that with modern language features you can fake keyword arguments fairly convincingly. Like so: [...]
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Jim Nielsen ☛ Coding Is Designing
Code isn’t just a way to implement a design, it’s a way to find one.
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Perl / Raku
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Medium ☛ The Day I Decided Never to Learn Python
(A quick disclaimer before we begin: this session took place nearly 30 years ago. While the core structural concepts and my definitive takeaway remain clear in my memory, time has a way of blurring the edges. I may have gotten some of the minor syntax or precise code details slightly wrong, but the architectural lesson stands.)
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Python
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Dark Reading ☛ 'Hades' Attacks on PyPI Put New Spin on Shai-Hulud
Threat actors have struck the software supply chain yet again, this time hitting the Python Package Index (PyPI) with Mini Shai-Hulud in an attempt to spread poisoned code. In the latest campaign, attackers embraced a "Hades" naming convention as they continue to plague the open source developer ecosystem.
New research from Socket detailed a fresh wave of attacks featuring a variant of the Shai-Hulud worm, which has targeted npm and PyPI code packages since last September. The latest campaign compromised 37 malicious PyPI wheels across 19 packages, according to a blog post by the Socket Research Team published Sunday.
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Mathieu ☛ slixmpp v1.16.0
Here is a new version for slixmpp, the python XMPP library.
This release has one specific breaking change and two new XEP plugins. Thanks to everyone involved!
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Astral Software Inc ☛ Vulnerability and malware checks in uv
Both of these features are in preview for now. They're considered unstable and there may be breaking changes as we iterate on their design. We encourage you to read our docs, try these out and share your feedback with us!
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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HowTo Geek ☛ Learning this one feature means covering a huge chunk of Bash's capabilities.
Are you pondering learning how to script on Linux? Perhaps you wanted to create a service or automate something, but thought Bash was too much. The if-statement represents a huge chunk of how a script functions, yet you can learn it in an hour. That knowledge opens up many new, strong options on Linux, so it's worth taking the time to learn.
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