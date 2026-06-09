Unfortunately C does not have keyword arguments and, by extension, neither does C++. Adding them as a language feature would take 15-20 years of effort, most of which would consist of trying to convince people via email that such a feature is important and should be added.

There have been attempts to implement this via macros and template magic (link), but they have not seen widespread usage probably because they are using macros and template magic. However it turns out that with modern language features you can fake keyword arguments fairly convincingly. Like so: [...]