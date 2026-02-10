This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”

When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women

As noted earlier today as well as last night, my wife is contacting politicians regarding the abuse she received for running this site. The abuse always came from jealous, abusive men.

Regulatory authorities are meant to do the right thing, not to let American men (yes, plural, it's more than one) abuse women in the UK . If the authorities fail at duty of care, then we contact our representatives, who can air grievances of their constituents and maybe bring about positive outcome. This isn't the last resort but one of several. This is part of a years-old journey.

Ironically, the very same people who demand communities and projects adopt a "CoC" are the ones doing the most abuse. █

Image source: Members of the Women Army Corps Throwing Snowballs at Camp Shanks, New York