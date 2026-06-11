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LWN coverage from the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit
- Policies for merging new filesystems: establishing criteria and policies for new kernel filesystems.
- Separating memory descriptors from struct page: planning out the next steps in the big memory-descriptor transition.
- Representing the true signatures of kernel functions: progress on the problem of allowing functions with signatures changed by optimization to be correctly traced.
- Caching for extended attributes: creating some common infrastructure for an extended-attribute cache, rather than just developing another for FUSE.
- BPF in the agentic era: Alexei Starovoitov talks about LLMs and the future of BPF development.