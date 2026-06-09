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Free and Open Source Software
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Tinkerbell - bare metal provisioning engine - LinuxLinks
Tinkerbell is a bare metal provisioning engine designed to automate the installation and configuration of physical machines.
It provides the components needed to discover hardware, boot systems over the network or from ISO media, expose metadata to provisioned machines, and coordinate provisioning workflows. The project is useful for teams that need a programmable way to manage bare metal infrastructure rather than relying on manual installation processes.
This is free and open source software.
Ozone - scalable distributed object store - LinuxLinks
Apache Ozone is a scalable distributed object store built for large-scale analytics, cloud-native platforms, and data-intensive environments.
It’s designed to handle very large numbers of objects and large storage clusters, while exposing interfaces that fit both object storage and Hadoop ecosystem workflows. The project separates metadata and storage services so clusters can grow incrementally, and it includes features for strong consistency, durability, and secure multi-user deployments.
This is free and open source software.
BERTopic - topic modeling - LinuxLinks
BERTopic is a Python package for topic modeling that uses transformer-based embeddings and class-based TF-IDF to create dense document clusters with interpretable topic descriptions.
It’s designed for extracting themes from collections of text documents, while offering flexible configuration for embeddings, dimensionality reduction, clustering, tokenization, topic weighting, and representation models.
This is free and open source software.
Ironic - OpenStack service for managing and provisioning bare metal servers - LinuxLinks
Ironic is an OpenStack service for managing and provisioning bare metal servers.
It provides an API and a collection of plug-ins for enrolling, inspecting, controlling, deploying, and maintaining physical machines, either as part of an OpenStack cloud through Nova’s bare metal driver or as a standalone provisioning service. It commonly uses technologies such as PXE, IPMI, Redfish, HTTPBoot, and virtual media boot operations to interact with hardware.
This is free and open source software.
OpenStatus - status page and uptime monitoring platform - LinuxLinks
OpenStatus is a status page and uptime monitoring platform that helps teams monitor websites, APIs, servers, and DNS endpoints while publishing branded status pages for users and customers.
It brings monitoring, incident communication, and status reporting together in one system, and can be used as a managed service or self-hosted.
This is free and open source software.