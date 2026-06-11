news
Games: Mouthwashing, Theropods, and More
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Dark-fantasy bullet heaven auto-shooter Hand of Fate: Hordes arrives July 22nd | GamingOnLinux
Hand of Fate: Hordes (originally titled Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure) is now set to enter Early Access on July 22nd. Coming from developer Australian developer Spitfire Interactive who also made Capes, they're the creative crew behind the original Hand of Fate series.
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Mouthwashing devs next project is co-op tank horror Carcass Clad | GamingOnLinux
The developer of the massively popular game Mouthwashing revealed Carcass Clad, a visceral three person co-op tank horror game. Developer Wrong Organ certainly like to do things a little differently and this looks rather peculiar.
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Cave Story+ 2026 major update out now - Native Linux version dropped | GamingOnLinux
The highly rated action-adventure platformer Cave Story+ now has the massive "Cave Story+ Update 2026" available but they dropped the Native Linux version.
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Valve to no longer offer physical gift cards due to scammers | GamingOnLinux
Valve updated a help article recently, noting that they will no longer be supplying physical Steam gift cards due to scammers.
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Wordless prehistoric point and click adventure Theropods looks wonderful in the new trailer | GamingOnLinux
A point and click adventure game with no words, set in prehistoric times where dinos lurk around every corner - the new Theropods trailer looks great. There's still a demo available to try out ahead of the release in July.
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Moss: The Forgotten Relic gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release | GamingOnLinux
A beautiful looking new puzzle-platforming adventure, Moss: The Forgotten Relic is arriving in July and now it is Steam Deck Verified. There's a demo available so you can try it out right now.
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SteamOS 3.8.8 Beta brings fixes for MSI Claw controls in Desktop Mode | GamingOnLinux
We are hopefully (finally) getting close to the stable release of SteamOS 3.8 now, with another small Beta update with some needed fixes.