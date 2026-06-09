news
Linux Gadgets, Open Hardware, and Mobile
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Maira Canal: Bringing Runtime Power Management to the Raspberry Pi GPU
As part of Igalia’s collaboration with Raspberry Pi, I have previously blogged about several improvements we landed for the Broadcom VideoCore GPU (known as V3D), with the goal of extracting the best possible performance from the hardware. However, performance is not the whole story. On embedded devices, power consumption is just as important: reducing unnecessary activity helps lower heat generation, improve energy efficiency, and preserve performance over time by avoiding thermal throttling.
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #534 - Welcome to the Raspberry Pi Podcast
Plus a brand new book to level up your skills Howdy, And, surprise! Since you last heard from me, we've launched a podcast – and we're already on episode two?! You can listen to our first episode Inside The Silicon: The How and Why of RP2350 and subscribe to the Raspberry Pi Podcast on Spotify, Amazon, or Apple podcasts, or via this a handy RSS feed.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ SuperBase Adds GPS, Compass, and OLED Display to Meshtastic
Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Sea Five Uses Dual ESP32-C5 Modules for GPS-Enabled Wardriving
HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Ankur Sethi ☛ Using SwiftUI to Build a Mac-assed App in 2026
For somebody who has a full-time job and somewhat of a social life, this is untenable. It's just not possible for me to learn two new UI frameworks just as a cost of entry into the Apple developer ecosystem, no matter how motivated or skilled I might be.
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