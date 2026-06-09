Valnet's 3 criminally underrated free, open-source apps and a look at GParted

There's a USB stick that lives on my desk, and it doesn't have a single Linux distro on it that I actually use as a daily driver. It exists for one reason, and one reason only: managing partitions. Doing so in Windows is practically impossible, as the Disk Management tool doesn't actually allow for virtually any operations on disks and partitions in use. GParted allows me to actually manage my disk space adequately. It's flashed onto a small 4GB stick, I plug it in, boot from it, and I have unfettered access to my drives and their partitions. After years of this, going back to Windows' built-in tools feels like working with one hand tied behind my back.