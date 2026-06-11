With this context in mind, let us look at how the use of these headers has evolved since 2023.

The data was gathered using the same approach that I used in 2023 – I used a simple Python script that went through the current Tranco list of the 1 million most popular domains and attempted to connect to each one over HTTPS, recording which security-related headers were present in the response. The script performed no retries on failure, and the following numbers are therefore not completely precise. Nevertheless, based on a few tests, I would estimate the error rate to be significantly less than 0.5%, which I consider sufficient for our purposes of seeing whether and how the use of both “framing protection” headers has changed over time.