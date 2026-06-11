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How to Install Tahoma2D on FunOS
Tahoma2D is a powerful open-source 2D animation application that allows artists, designers, and hobbyists to create traditional frame-by-frame animations, cut-out animations, and stop-motion projects. It includes professional-grade drawing tools, animation features, special effects, and compositing capabilities while remaining completely free to use.
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Linuxize ☛ Bash Array Operations: Length, Search, Slice, and Reverse
Practical Bash array operations for checking length, finding values, slicing, reversing, iterating, appending, prepending, and removing elements.
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Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 26.04 LTS on Bare Metal
Every two years, Canonical ships a new LTS version of Ubuntu. If you are like me who does not like short term releases, such as Ubuntu 25.04, then you are going to enjoy this guide.
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TecMint ☛ 5 Bash Scripts to Automate Your GNU/Linux Server Tasks
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Mail on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you are serious about email privacy, Gmail and Outlook are not your friends.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships with PipeWire as its default audio server, which means PulseAudio is either missing or only partially functional on fresh installs.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Deploy a Node.js Application on Ubuntu 26.04
Deploy a Node.js application on Ubuntu 26.04 using PM2 as the process manager and Nginx as a reverse proxy, with a Let's Encrypt TLS certificate.
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SANS ☛ How has use of framing protection security headers changed in the past 3 years?
With this context in mind, let us look at how the use of these headers has evolved since 2023.
The data was gathered using the same approach that I used in 2023 – I used a simple Python script that went through the current Tranco list of the 1 million most popular domains and attempted to connect to each one over HTTPS, recording which security-related headers were present in the response. The script performed no retries on failure, and the following numbers are therefore not completely precise. Nevertheless, based on a few tests, I would estimate the error rate to be significantly less than 0.5%, which I consider sufficient for our purposes of seeing whether and how the use of both “framing protection” headers has changed over time.
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RIPE ☛ 1000 Third Parties Could Have Stolen RIPE NCC Session Tokens - By Design
The RIPE NCC made its all-powerful single sign-on tokens available to over 1000 third parties. From a single link click, any logged-in RIPE NCC user would leak their session token. That token grants full access to the RPKI Dashboard, the RIPE Database, and the member portal. RPKI and the Database govern internet routing for Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
This access could be made persistent without being obvious to the compromised user, as it also allowed silently adding admin users and API keys to the account.
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Dan Langille ☛ acme.sh – Let’s Encrypt: Renewing using Le_API=https://acme.zerossl.com/v2/DV90
For a few days now, the cronjob which runs acme.sh to renew my Let’s Encrypt certificates was tossing out errors for the same two certs.
Today, I went looking in the logs.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with computer vision, image processing, or machine learning pipelines on Linux, OpenCV is one of the first libraries you will need.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Machine learning has become essential for modern developers, and TensorFlow stands as Google’s premier open-source framework for building and training ML models.