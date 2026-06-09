Games: "Windows handheld owners are switching to Linux" and how Steam Deck changes a lot

The Linux desktop debate has been ongoing for a couple of decades now. The narrative changes every few months with the release of a new kernel, architectural improvements or integrations, but the conclusion remains quite the same: "It's promising, but not quite there." Sometimes it's due to too many compatibility gaps, a departure from traditional professional workflows, or just plain and simple usability. That conversation remains ongoing, but the problems aren't being resolved anytime soon.

The conversation, however, consistently misses the fact that Linux has decisively won somewhere else entirely. The Steam Deck runs SteamOS, which is a Linux-based OS, and has delivered an experience that Windows-based handhelds have not even come close to matching. While the desktop may still be Windows territory, Linux reigns in the handheld space. Here's why.