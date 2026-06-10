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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu MATE Will Quite Possibly Have 26.10 Release | UbuntuHandbook —

Ubuntu MATE, the official Ubuntu flavor features MATE desktop environment, will quite possibly have a 26.10 release few months later in October!

As you may know, the prior team lead stepped down thus there’s no Ubuntu MATE 26.04 LTS release.

Many users asked about how to upgrade if there was no 26.04 release, and/or the future of Ubuntu MATE. The Ubuntu Core developer, Thomas Ward, answered that MATE is not going away and a new development team has been working on it.