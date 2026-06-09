Red Hat: Podman, Flathub, and RHEL Clone From CentOS's Founder Gregory Kurtzer

Gregory Kurtzer, CentOS's founder, tells the story of how the Red Hat Enterprise Linux clone was born of a small group of rebuild hackers and Linux fans who were angry that Red Hat Enterprise Linux had replaced Red Hat Linux and convinced they could do better.

Back in 2003, Linux fans were ticked off at Red Hat because they were replacing the end-user-friendly Red Hat Linux with the business-oriented Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It was a smart move for Red Hat, but users were pissed when then Red Hat CEO, Matthew Szulik, said that for home users, Windows was probably "the right product line." Yeah. That went over about as well as you'd expect.