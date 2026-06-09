news
Red Hat: Podman, Flathub, and RHEL Clone From CentOS's Founder Gregory Kurtzer
-
Make Use Of ☛ I started using Podman instead of Docker Desktop and it's way faster than I imagined
My laptop has a fairly reliable habit of letting me know when Docker Desktop launches. Not through a notification, or a sound, or anything as polite as that. Just the fan. A gentle but unmistakable whir that translatesroughly as: the daemon is awake and hungry.
-
XDA ☛ Flathub bans LLM-generated code because its submitters were rude about it
Linus Torvalds has already given the green light to AI-generated code (although it still has to be good code), but a maintainer at Flathub has gone the opposite way and banned it, because people just can't behave.
-
The Register UK ☛ History of CentOS: How a biochemist's Linux hobby project became the enterprise world's default operating system [Ed: This writer has a conflict of interest; he works for the person he interviews]
Gregory Kurtzer, CentOS's founder, tells the story of how the Red Hat Enterprise Linux clone was born of a small group of rebuild hackers and Linux fans who were angry that Red Hat Enterprise Linux had replaced Red Hat Linux and convinced they could do better.
Back in 2003, Linux fans were ticked off at Red Hat because they were replacing the end-user-friendly Red Hat Linux with the business-oriented Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It was a smart move for Red Hat, but users were pissed when then Red Hat CEO, Matthew Szulik, said that for home users, Windows was probably "the right product line." Yeah. That went over about as well as you'd expect.