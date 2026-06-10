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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: KaOS Releases First Dinit-Based ISO, but It's Not Ditching Systemd Entirely —

We are used to seeing systemd as the default init on most Linux distributions, but not everyone is a fan.

Some users and developers take issue with its broad scope, preferring init systems that do one thing and do it well rather than one that reaches into session management, logging, device handling, and more.

To escape it, people often find refuge in systemd-free distributions that feature a diverse selection of init systems.

While we are yet to see a widespread trend where mainstream distros ditch systemd, smaller projects have the flexibility to do so, with the decision usually being made only after discussing such a major change with the community.

KaOS, the independent distro built around Qt, has successfully embarked on its move away from systemd, introducing the first release candidate (RC) for what will be the next chapter in its developmental cycle.