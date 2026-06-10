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Up North
Today we have a meetup and next week we'll redo the site with slight (and important for new visitors) changes. Next month it is expected that many Microsoft layoffs will "burst out" and salaries in the UK are increasing to keep up with expenses.
About 10 days from now we'll have the longest day; there's already light outside at around 4AM and there's still some light in the sky around 11PM. Further up north (where we meet) the days are even longer.
On Friday RMS is giving a talk in Bern. █
Image source: Tommy statue by local artist, Ray Lonsdale