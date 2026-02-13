Code signing is commonly used to cryptographically verify the origin of software. A typical Android build consists of many individually signed pieces, which requires a significant amount of signing keys. Among these keys, the most important is used for verified boot, which establishes a full chain of trust for all parts of the operating system.

Each key comes in two parts: the certificate and the private key. Developers use the private keys to make the cryptographic signatures, which need to be stored somewhere. This is typically a file on a storage medium. However, if anyone gets a copy of that file they can make valid signatures indefinitely and there is no way to stop them. It is impossible to verify where there are any copies of the key file, where they exist, or who has access to them. That is quite a risk. It also makes giving more than one person access to the keys quite challenging and thus is bad for your bus factor.