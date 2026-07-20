news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: A GNOME Calendar developer calls Linux Mint a "hostile downstream" for refusing to work with them —

As spotted by Linuxiac, a developer for GNOME Calendar, Hari Rana, vented their frustrations about how Linux Mint was handling their app. While GNOME Calendar has received updates for some time now, Rana says that the Linux Mint developers haven't been updating it on their end.

This is all well and fine, but the problem is that Linux Mint tells users to contact the GNOME Calendar developers if something goes wrong with it. As such, GNOME Calendar's maintainers receive confusing bug reports because the version on Linux Mint is quite a bit outdated now.

To help alleviate the issue, Rana states they got in contact with Linux Mint, asking it to remove any links to GNOME Calendar's developers and to rebrand the app. After a back-and-forth, Linux Mint proved uncooperative and locked the ticket.