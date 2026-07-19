news
Programming Leftovers
-
Hackaday ☛ Calculator UI Is More Complex Than You Might Think
Resolving something like 1 + 2 = is pretty straightforward but complexity compounds rapidly after that, with numerous special cases. Let’s imagine one decides to program a simple calculator UI as a weekend project. The development process might look a little like this: [...]
-
Sebastian ☛ i ported hare's match construct to c
today i'd like to show you one of the most cursed things i've ever made. but first, some context: [...]
-
Lukáš Lalinský ☛ Better synchronization primitives for Zig’s std.Io | Lukáš Lalinský
Zig’s std.Io interface, introduced in version 0.16, comes with a number of synchronization primitives, from low-level ones like std.Io.Mutex and std.Io.Condition to higher-level ones like std.Io.Queue. These are all implemented on top of the futexWait/futexWake functions in the std.Io vtable. There are three problems with them: [...]
-
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ The essence of architectural work - Part 4
With that, let us move on to the final facet of the Why of architectural work: the humane purpose. This facet is usually neglected, but based on my perception, it can be the most powerful lever of architecture. Thus, let us have a closer look.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Hamiltonian Question Mark with Raku - Arne Sommer
File: hamiltonian-cycle
-