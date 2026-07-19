news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Applications
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Make Use Of ☛ Windows Storage Spaces isn't the only way to combine drives — Linux has a surprisingly simple alternative
I was surprised when I used mergerfs on Linux and was able to pull in existing drives without touching any of the files already on them. The process required no formatting, no migration, and no starting over. It's become the only way I combine drives.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Hylke Bons: July Sponsors Update
It’s been 4 months since I was officially laid off. It’s been good and I can honestly say I’m doing my best work.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ Handle mailto mime in xdg-open
In response to question about /usr/sbin/mailto.sh in Easy:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=174000#p174000
I cannot recall how mailto.sh was used, anyway have removed it.
/usr/bin/xdg-open has handling for an email address.
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Barry Kauler ☛ ethtool utility missing
See here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=174022#p174022
Now added builtin.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ This theme makes Discord look more at home on Ubuntu
The official Discord desktop app supports GNU/Linux but it doesn’t make much effort to fit in, which is why alternative clients are popular – not least because they can be themed. Discord GNOME Theme by developer ~ricewind012, is so named because, basically, that’s what it is: a custom theme that restyles Discord to look more like Adwaita and follow the GNOME HIG (well, as close as Discord’s CSS allows). A reminder: Ubuntu’s Yaru theme is based (heavily) on upstream Adwaita, so while this theme won’t give an exact match on Ubuntu, it’s closer than stock.
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