Linux 7.2-rc4

This whole week I had the feeling that people were starting to go on summer vacation, but running the numbers shows that I must have been wrong - it all looks pretty normal.

And by "pretty normal" I obviously mean the "new normal" with a fair number of fixes all over. It's not a small rc4.

The stats look pretty normal too, with most of it being small one- and few-liners. There's a couple of bigger fixes (can/bcm stands out for syzbot and sashiko fixes, and the selftests get some extra tests too that show up in the diffs), but nothing that looks odd. There's some larger amd gpu noise, but the size of that is largely some code movement and extra comments - and nothing like the occasional big header drops...

Go forth and test,

Linus

