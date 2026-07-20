GNU/Linux, BSD, and Hardware

A few evenings ago my partner and I were in the mood to install this particular Linux ISO. The guys from Red Letter Systems had spoken of it well, it had good reviews on boundingboxd, and my partner liked the installation trailer.

I opened Tremotesf on my phone to check whether I already had it on the Pi, but the torrent list wouldn't load. The SMB mount wouldn't mount. I couldn't SSH into it either.

Not eager to ruin the evening by starting a debugging session then and there, I chalked it up to a simple issue with the recent changes I made to the NixOS configuration and resolved to take a look at it the next day.