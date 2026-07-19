Open Hardware Projects and Proprietary "Smart" "Phones"

If, like me, you’re one of those rare people who doesn’t feel obliged to own the very latest consumer electronics, you’ll probably have been well served by the refurbished market for smartphones. Manufacturers push out new handset models at such a pace, that it’s been possible to buy very sophisticated devices at a fraction of the original price after they’ve been on the market a relatively short time. In my experience, two to three years after release, refurbished premium devices sold for about one quarter to one third the original price. A device that originally sold for £1000 when new, could be had for £250-300 a few years later, in excellent refurbished condition.

What a lot of people didn’t realize – at least until recently – was that a three year old, refurbished flagship smartphone would be a hugely superior product to a brand-new, budget or mid-priced model from the same manufacturer, while costing no more.