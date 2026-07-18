Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)

Sony will probably not be particularly pleased about this, but technically it is still interesting: the PS5 Linux project now also supports PlayStation 5 Slim consoles with firmware 7.61. This brings a newer hardware revision of the console into the scope of experimental Linux use. This is explicitly not official Sony support, but a homebrew/exploit topic. That is precisely why it has to be classified correctly. VideoCardz reports on the new ps5-linux-loader v2.2, whose release notes add firmware 7.61. GamingOnLinux places the change in a broader context and additionally names firmware 6.50, 7.20 and 7.61 as newly supported ranges. The project’s main page now lists several supported firmware versions, including 7.61. For PS5 Slim devices, this is relevant because they were released much later than the original PS5 and therefore come with different firmware versions.