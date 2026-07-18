news
Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)
-
Wired ☛ A $10K Bounty Aims to Make Sony’s PlayStation 5 a Computer Again
Using your PlayStation to play games is just fine. But what if you could use your Sony console to vibe code with your AI agents on Linux instead? That's what the ownership advocacy organization Fulu wants to make possible, and it’s willing to pay $10,000 to prove it can be done.
-
PS5 Slim can boot Linux via PS5 Linux Loader: Firmware 7.61 extends the homebrew boundary
Sony will probably not be particularly pleased about this, but technically it is still interesting: the PS5 Linux project now also supports PlayStation 5 Slim consoles with firmware 7.61. This brings a newer hardware revision of the console into the scope of experimental Linux use. This is explicitly not official Sony support, but a homebrew/exploit topic. That is precisely why it has to be classified correctly. VideoCardz reports on the new ps5-linux-loader v2.2, whose release notes add firmware 7.61. GamingOnLinux places the change in a broader context and additionally names firmware 6.50, 7.20 and 7.61 as newly supported ranges. The project’s main page now lists several supported firmware versions, including 7.61. For PS5 Slim devices, this is relevant because they were released much later than the original PS5 and therefore come with different firmware versions.
-
$10K Bounty Targets Linux on PlayStation 5 Hardware
The hacking community is putting serious money behind an effort to turn Sony's PlayStation 5 into a full-fledged Linux machine. A $10,000 bounty has been announced for developers who can crack the console's security restrictions and enable Linux installation, echoing similar efforts from the PS3 era when Sony initially supported alternative operating systems before removing the feature. The bounty signals growing interest in repurposing powerful gaming hardware for general computing tasks, though it puts hackers on a collision course with Sony's security team.