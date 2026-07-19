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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: These 5 Unix ideas from the 1970s are why Linux still works so well —

One point of pride of Linux users is their ability to run Linux distributions on older hardware, such as an old laptop, but this tradition also runs to Unix itself. When Ken Thompson and Dennis Ritchie started working on Unix, it was in the aftermath of Bell Labs pulling out of the MULTICS project, which could be the Windows Vista of its day. It was an ambitious project that was intended to create what we would now call "cloud computing," creating the equivalent of a computing utility that would be as accessible as electric power or running water, and just as reliable (in America, at least).

MULTICS went over-budget and was delayed, though it would emerge on mainframes in the 1970s. Thompson and Ritchie had access to less powerful hardware. They commandeered a Digitial Equipment Corporation PDP-7. This was similar to repurposing an old PC today.