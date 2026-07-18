Open Hardware, Gadgets, SBCs, and Mobile

You stumble on a weird robot chassis in an industrial warehouse. Its adorable, enormous and will likely be scrapped.

Time to adopt this curious contraption and turn it into something cinematic.

I was wandering around an industrial auction warehouse and stumbled on what looked like an enormous RC car with some elaborate scissor jack oddly attached to the top. The moment I spotted it I knew exactly what it should become: A distant off-brand cousin of the Freelfy Tero.

The Tero can be seen all the way back in the early rocketjump days [Link] where they used the platform to get low to the ground moving shots in their skits.

The following details all of the intricacies of building a chase camera from the ground up, using a mix of off the shelf items, used hardware and a pile of printed parts to bind them all together. There was a lot of trial-and-error in this build, and those errors are documented in full detail. As a result this writeup is a bit long and media heavy.