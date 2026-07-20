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Seven Years of COVID-19
7 years ago, at the end of 2019 (yes, COVID-19), my computer/s setup was relatively simple and, by today's standard, minimalist. There is a photo on the side.
This past weekend I did extensive work on the home, the indoor plants in particular, and improved the desk for comfort and efficiency. A couple of years ago I had 10 monitors on my desk, now it's down to 7. That's more than enough.
It's hard to believe that COVID-19 turns 7 in a few months. It changed so much in our lives! Our jobs changed, our routines changed, and we even changed how and where we work (to another floor).
In 7 years from now (2033) we'll see what effects soaring energy costs and conflicts may have.
For the record, I still wear a mask (I last wore one yesterday at the market). █
Image source: Weekend in Sheffield