The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

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Seven Years of COVID-19

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



7 years ago, at the end of 2019 (yes, COVID-19), my computer/s setup was relatively simple and, by today's standard, minimalist. There is a photo on the side.

This past weekend I did extensive work on the home, the indoor plants in particular, and improved the desk for comfort and efficiency. A couple of years ago I had 10 monitors on my desk, now it's down to 7. That's more than enough.

It's hard to believe that COVID-19 turns 7 in a few months. It changed so much in our lives! Our jobs changed, our routines changed, and we even changed how and where we work (to another floor).

In 7 years from now (2033) we'll see what effects soaring energy costs and conflicts may have.

For the record, I still wear a mask (I last wore one yesterday at the market). █

Image source: Weekend in Sheffield