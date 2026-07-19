Odyssey Linux – approachable Void-based Linux distribution

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

news

Odyssey Linux – approachable Void-based Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026

Odyssey Linux

Quoting: Odyssey Linux - approachable Void-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Odyssey Linux is a Void Linux-based rolling-release distribution that aims to make a systemd-free environment accessible to desktop users.

The distribution uses the runit init system and provides a graphical Calamares installer, desktop-oriented administration tools, and a choice of traditional desktop environments and Wayland compositors. Its custom Control Center offers graphical access to services, firewall settings, AppArmor, kernel tuning, and other system functions.

Odyssey also maintains its own supplementary package repository. The project places particular emphasis on package provenance and supply-chain verification, using reproducible packaging, two signing mechanisms, public transparency logging, and automated package scanning.

This is free and open source software.

Read On!

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Daniel Pocock in BBC [original]
"Daniel Pocock is a software engineer"
Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize [original]
Patience and perseverance almost always pay off
More Than Half a Million Files [original]
we add close to 50,000 more files each year
Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame
Valve and Collabora announce Holo Core as the official Arch Linux ARM64 port for the Steam Frame gaming VR headset with an early preview for developers.
 
Android Leftovers
All Android backup data now counts toward your Google Account storage
I tried every major file manager on Linux and only this one felt right
I bounce between Linux programs like a bad habit
Linux finally does HDR gaming right — here's the exact setup
Linux can be complex, and support varies from desktop environment to window manager
I've tried dozens of Linux desktops, and COSMIC feels like the future
Pop!_OS has a strong following, and one reason is its COSMIC desktop
Immutable Linux Gets Safe Mode: GNOME OS Fixes Broken Driver Boot at GUADEC
GNOME OS pioneers a bootloader fix for sysext driver failures, one the rest of immutable Linux will need
These 5 Unix ideas from the 1970s are why Linux still works so well
While people think of Linux as a modern operating system
Free and Open Source Software
The Community Edition is free and open source software
Odyssey Linux – approachable Void-based Linux distribution
Odyssey Linux is a Void Linux-based rolling-release distribution that aims to make a systemd-free environment accessible to desktop users
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.4, Linux 6.18.39, and Linux 6.12.96
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.4 kernel
Three Lions, Third Place [original]
Many in England were asleep, too tired and pessimistic to watch
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
not so many today
GNU/Linux Distributions and Other Operating Systems
today's leftovers
KDE Contribution and This Week in GNOME
a couple of updates
Games: Malware in Steam Games and Cartridges Concept Recreated
a pair of stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
Building a CMS and WordPress 7.0.2 Release
Content Management Systems (CMS) news
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 15.0.18 and Mozilla's Privacy Posturing
a pair of links
Programming With Python and Java
Development leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
OpenSUSE leftovers
IBM Absurdity: Promoting Slop Non-Stop, Also Banning Slop in Red Hat's Flathub
Red Hat is a mess
Open Hardware, Gadgets, SBCs, and Mobile
hardware related leftovers
Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut
software news about GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies and New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel
kernel leftovers
Collabora's Work on Graphics and Games
a pair of picks
Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)
nice move
Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"
really bad
The Rain in Spain [original]
We need rain
"MElon‑speak": Twitter Source Code Liberated or Just Vapourware/Openwashing
Openwashing probably
Africa: Windows Sinks to All-Time Low [original]
GNU/Linux is still measured at around 6%
Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming [original]
investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI)
IRC is Extremely Informal (the Case of Techrights) [original]
Only desperate detractors would try to present something (cherry-picked) from IRC as some sort of official statement for Techrights
Daniel Pocock (Independent) in Political Race With "The Highest Number Ever Recorded in a UK Parliamentary Election" [original]
Someone who can speak for (or about) Free software
Games: Elder Scrolls VI, DayZ Badlands, Band Together, and More
GamingOnLinux latest
Android Leftovers
This is the perfect smart ring for Android users who want to skip the subscription
These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't
Your Linux distro may have a way of tightening up these security holes
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore
ZorinOS has been getting a lot of hype ever since Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10
I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
SageOS – lean Debian-based Linux distribution
SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work
Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads
Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier
It's now possible to test experimental features on the Gnome desktop without worrying that you'll break things
This Week in Plasma: Shadows for Steam and Discord
This week the bug-fixing spree of the past few weeks wound down as feature work and user interface polishing moved into the foreground
Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions
Here's my recommended list of GNOME extensions that might help you focus more on work and be (more) productive
Torvalds challenged the haters to fork Linux. Someone said 'hold my beer'
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More
DXVK 3.0.2 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with more improvements for your favorite games.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux picks and Haiku
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Ubuntu 26.04 Bugs (Too Busy Adding Buggy Clones That Don't Work), Ubuntu DDoS Attack Discussed
Ubuntu picks
IBM Red Hat Mostly Focused on Slop Plagiarism, Not Much About Linux These Days
IBM agenda
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG
3 more picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
two episodes for now
KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Server-side Drop Shadows
KDE leftovers
Accessibility in GNOME and Icon for Demostage
last week's updates on GNOME
BSD: OpenZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and OPNsense
BSD leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Right to Repair, ESP32, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
Events/Education: Workshop Basel, EuroPython 2026, and IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia
recent and upcoming
Technological Sovereignty, FSF Raising Money, and Paleoenshittification
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Standards/Consortia: ITU, USB, HEIC, and More
Standards and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Security picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Games: RPCS3, Godot, Denuvo Workaround, and Performance
gaming leftovers
Slopfarms Rejoice as After Boss of Linus Torvalds Receives Millions to Promote Slop Plagiarism, Then Torvalds Becomes His Master's (Money) Voice
Really bad, Linus Torvalds
'Secure' Boot Redundant and Only a Net Loss for Security
2 more stories
Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election) [original]
We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message
GNU/Linux Rises to About a Quarter of OS Usage in Iraq [original]
For a long time Windows was measured at 100% there
Open Source Won’t Save Us
The FSF fights for your freedom.
Winner Takes It All, the Loser Can Take 'Bronze' [original]
There is a match tomorrow night. If England can get 'bronze', it'll a consolation prize for Thomas Tuchel, as France is a very potent opponent
Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026 [original]
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland 1.26 open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol is now available for download with support for new events, funxtions, and requests, and bug fixes.
Games: Steam Machines, Jagex, Humble Handhelds Bundle, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Productivity on the Rise Again [original]
"...tasks expand to fill the time available"
Belize: GNU/Linux Up to About 10% [original]
Compared to about 8% internationally this month
Linux doesn't force me to use the terminal—these 3 tools prove it
I'm still a novice Linux user, but the more time I spend with it
AMD driver causing massive performance loss on all major Linux distros
Ubuntu warns an upcoming Linux kernel severely slows AMD down in certain compute workloads due to a drive issue
Does Linux really run faster than Windows? I tested both to find out
Linux users love to talk about how much faster their systems are compared to Windows
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Vocalinux Turns Your Speech Into Text Without Giving Away Voice Data
An open source, speech-to-text tool for Linux called Vocalinux has just introduced its 0.14 beta release
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem
During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles