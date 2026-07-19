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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: Odyssey Linux - approachable Void-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Odyssey Linux is a Void Linux-based rolling-release distribution that aims to make a systemd-free environment accessible to desktop users.

The distribution uses the runit init system and provides a graphical Calamares installer, desktop-oriented administration tools, and a choice of traditional desktop environments and Wayland compositors. Its custom Control Center offers graphical access to services, firewall settings, AppArmor, kernel tuning, and other system functions.

Odyssey also maintains its own supplementary package repository. The project places particular emphasis on package provenance and supply-chain verification, using reproducible packaging, two signing mechanisms, public transparency logging, and automated package scanning.

This is free and open source software.