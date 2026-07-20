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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu's desktop icons extension completes its GTK4 port - OMG! Ubuntu —

The GTK4 port landed in v51.0.0, released this month, alongside early support for GNOME 51 (since that’s the GNOME version Ubuntu 26.10 will ship with in October). Prior to that, there were other, smaller in June with fixes for memory leaks and buffs to usability.

DING’s GTK4 port – not to be confused with a separate GTK4 fork I covered back in 2022 – has been in the works since last year. The benefit is, obviously, using a newer stack that matches the rest of modern GNOME desktop uses.