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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: Completion in the buffer with completion-at-point-functions
In this ~22-minute video I explain how Emacs performs completion in a buffer. I cover what happens behind the scenes with the variable completion-at-point-functions. Then I also go to the frontends, which affects the modalities of interaction. I cover t built-in Completions buffer, the packages Corfu and Company, and the built-in completion-preview-mode. Finally, I comment at some further length on how to control the grouping of results in the completion-at-point-functions. In that context I also mention the Cape package, as well as some extra functionality that the Company package provide. I wrote an article which covers all of what is in the video as well as code samples. Its text is below.
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Nate Graham ☛ Who’s responsible for bug reports on old software versions?
This hypothetical becomes concrete due to the existence of discrete-release OSs, like Ubuntu, Debian, openSUSE Leap, and Linux Mint. These intentionally freeze on certain versions of the software they ship for a certain period of time — even if newer versions have already been released upstream of them.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Blake Watson ☛ The SLAP stack is the last server stack you'll ever need
Here is a summary of my current understanding and intuition about SQLite.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Paweł Orzech ☛ I moved my blog
Yesterday I have pulled the plug on Wordpress and moved to Ghost. Basically wordpress was acting up, pictures weren't going through and it was THE most resource-hungry service on my server. No more. Moved to Ghost. I'm working on an app for Android to post with Ghost easier, but for now - just being off wordpress feels great.
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Jamie Zawinski ☛ WP pro tips
There's a new WordPress exploit out there but I will show you how I vaccinated myself against it 6+ years ago: [...]
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Adam Newbold ☛ Hardcore IndieWeb: Run your own website 100% independently for only $0.01/day
In many ways—no, actually, in every way—Hardcore IndieWeb mirrors the very same web publishing practices that were used in the 90s when the web was brand new. These were things that I did back then myself, every day, and they worked great! And they still work today, of course, but few people would recognize the approach because we’re now multiple levels deep in hybrid SaaS CMS/SSG solutions tethered to half a dozen markup languages and twice as many template systems. We’re living in a messy and complex web right now, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The complexity is one choice, and the simplicity of Hardcore IndieWeb is a different choice.
The process looks like this: [...]
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GNU Projects
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South Africa ☛ One threat that infiltrated the ANC, Anglo American, Mediclinic, South African Airways, and Pick n Pay
Noted software freedom advocate Richard Stallman has said that it was difficult to write a simple definition of something as varied as hacking.
“The hacking community developed at MIT and some other universities in the 1960s and 1970s,” Stallman explained.
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