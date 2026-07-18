Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut

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LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

9to5Linux

Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

news

Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

More Than Half a Million Files [original]
we add close to 50,000 more files each year
Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame
Valve and Collabora announce Holo Core as the official Arch Linux ARM64 port for the Steam Frame gaming VR headset with an early preview for developers.
 
Programming With Python and Java
Development leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
OpenSUSE leftovers
IBM Absurdity: Promoting Slop Non-Stop, Also Banning Slop in Red Hat's Flathub
Red Hat is a mess
Open Hardware, Gadgets, SBCs, and Mobile
hardware related leftovers
Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut
software news about GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies and New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel
kernel leftovers
Collabora's Work on Graphics and Games
a pair of picks
Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)
nice move
Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"
really bad
The Rain in Spain [original]
We need rain
"MElon‑speak": Twitter Source Code Liberated or Just Vapourware/Openwashing
Openwashing probably
Africa: Windows Sinks to All-Time Low [original]
GNU/Linux is still measured at around 6%
Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming [original]
investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI)
IRC is Extremely Informal (the Case of Techrights) [original]
Only desperate detractors would try to present something (cherry-picked) from IRC as some sort of official statement for Techrights
Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize [original]
Patience and perseverance almost always pay off
Daniel Pocock (Independent) in Political Race With "The Highest Number Ever Recorded in a UK Parliamentary Election" [original]
Someone who can speak for (or about) Free software
Games: Elder Scrolls VI, DayZ Badlands, Band Together, and More
GamingOnLinux latest
Android Leftovers
This is the perfect smart ring for Android users who want to skip the subscription
These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't
Your Linux distro may have a way of tightening up these security holes
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore
ZorinOS has been getting a lot of hype ever since Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10
I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
SageOS – lean Debian-based Linux distribution
SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work
Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads
Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier
It's now possible to test experimental features on the Gnome desktop without worrying that you'll break things
This Week in Plasma: Shadows for Steam and Discord
This week the bug-fixing spree of the past few weeks wound down as feature work and user interface polishing moved into the foreground
Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions
Here's my recommended list of GNOME extensions that might help you focus more on work and be (more) productive
Torvalds challenged the haters to fork Linux. Someone said 'hold my beer'
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More
DXVK 3.0.2 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with more improvements for your favorite games.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux picks and Haiku
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Ubuntu 26.04 Bugs (Too Busy Adding Buggy Clones That Don't Work), Ubuntu DDoS Attack Discussed
Ubuntu picks
IBM Red Hat Mostly Focused on Slop Plagiarism, Not Much About Linux These Days
IBM agenda
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG
3 more picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
two episodes for now
KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Server-side Drop Shadows
KDE leftovers
Accessibility in GNOME and Icon for Demostage
last week's updates on GNOME
BSD: OpenZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and OPNsense
BSD leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Right to Repair, ESP32, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
Events/Education: Workshop Basel, EuroPython 2026, and IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia
recent and upcoming
Technological Sovereignty, FSF Raising Money, and Paleoenshittification
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Standards/Consortia: ITU, USB, HEIC, and More
Standards and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Security picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Games: RPCS3, Godot, Denuvo Workaround, and Performance
gaming leftovers
Slopfarms Rejoice as After Boss of Linus Torvalds Receives Millions to Promote Slop Plagiarism, Then Torvalds Becomes His Master's (Money) Voice
Really bad, Linus Torvalds
'Secure' Boot Redundant and Only a Net Loss for Security
2 more stories
Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election) [original]
We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message
GNU/Linux Rises to About a Quarter of OS Usage in Iraq [original]
For a long time Windows was measured at 100% there
Open Source Won’t Save Us
The FSF fights for your freedom.
Winner Takes It All, the Loser Can Take 'Bronze' [original]
There is a match tomorrow night. If England can get 'bronze', it'll a consolation prize for Thomas Tuchel, as France is a very potent opponent
Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026 [original]
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland 1.26 open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol is now available for download with support for new events, funxtions, and requests, and bug fixes.
Games: Steam Machines, Jagex, Humble Handhelds Bundle, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Productivity on the Rise Again [original]
"...tasks expand to fill the time available"
Belize: GNU/Linux Up to About 10% [original]
Compared to about 8% internationally this month
Linux doesn't force me to use the terminal—these 3 tools prove it
I'm still a novice Linux user, but the more time I spend with it
AMD driver causing massive performance loss on all major Linux distros
Ubuntu warns an upcoming Linux kernel severely slows AMD down in certain compute workloads due to a drive issue
Does Linux really run faster than Windows? I tested both to find out
Linux users love to talk about how much faster their systems are compared to Windows
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Vocalinux Turns Your Speech Into Text Without Giving Away Voice Data
An open source, speech-to-text tool for Linux called Vocalinux has just introduced its 0.14 beta release
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem
During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
FOSS and more
WordPress 7.1 Beta is Out, But WordPress Has Become Slop-ware
WordPress picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
Mozilla, Abuse, and More
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Proprietary Linux or Non-free (Proprietary) Things on GNU/Linux
Linux leftovers
Graphics and Games: Torvalds Versus NVIDIA, Weston 16.0, and More
misc. links
FreeBSD Makes a Point or Takes Stance Against Reciprocal Licensing
FreeBSD showing its true colours
Operating Systems: A Look Back at Plan 9, Modernizing Haiku’s Bluetooth Handling
oddball OSes
Linux Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printer, Adafruit, and More
hardware projects mostly
The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back
There's a famous quote that Jamie Zawinski that goes "...Linux is only free if your time has no value
Half of Red Hat's Latest Official Pages Are Promotion of Slop Plagiarism (IBM's Agenda)
latest in redhat.com
KDE: Akademy 2026 Program and digiKam for Natural Language Search
KDE picks
GNOME: Report on Crosswords 0.3.18 and GNOME OS Tip
GNOME picks
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Debian: DebConf26, dpkg, Freexian, and "final release of Debian on x86-32"
Debian leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
"Linux" Brand Tarnished by Slop, "Linux" Foundation (LF) Gets Paid to Muddy the Water/Linux Mark
Slopfarms and more slop-promoting junk for LF
UEFI 'Secure Boot' is Not Security, Another Farce Demonstrated This Week
2 picks
Windows vs. Linux gaming: Test reveals clear winner, but community disagrees
Linux has evolved into a serious alternative for PC gamers in recent years
Linus Torvalds and Greg Kroah-Hartman (Linux Foundation) Promote Slop Plagiarism, Proprietary Microsoft GitHub, and CoC
really sad
FSF Fundraiser Extended, Free Software Directory Meetings Planned
FSF news
GNU/Linux on More Than 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Israel, Based on statCounter [original]
Windows continues to fall
Sixty Days [original]
In less than 60 days from now this laptop will reach 1,000 days of uptime
statCounter Reckons Over a Quarter of Laptops/Desktops in Yemen Run GNU/Linux [original]
It's hard to tell why so many people there move to GNU/Linux but understandable that not many people purchase a new PC with Windows preloaded
Three Years, Three Americans Conniving Against Us [original]
It didn't work. It never worked.
Android Leftovers
Google ordered to open Android and Search to rivals in Europe
This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine
Part of what makes SteamOS feel polished is its controller-first Game Mode UI, first popularized on the Steam Deck
COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect
COSMIC 1.3 desktop environment is now available with support for the Frosted Glass effect, updated components and translations, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.
From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine
Despite these smaller issues, our Milk-V Jupiter 2 has now been added to our build system for IPFire 2 and it has started to compile the nightly builds
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review
This is a new series looking at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development related news and views
Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux
today's gaming picks
Android Leftovers
I found this Android Auto feature so useful it made me switch from CarPlay
Pickford's Error [original]
Maybe in 2030 England will bring home an international trophy
I switched to COSMIC and discovered the dual-monitor workspace feature KDE should have shipped with
So I've been caught up on the COSMIC hype train. I've been a loyal KDE user for about a year now
I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with
There’s a common misconception that battery life on Linux is far superior to that of Windows
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Programming / Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Kubuntu 24.04 has finally become really neat
Here's a somewhat sad philosophical question: how long does it take for Ubuntu-based LTS to truly become LTS stable
Linux Associated With Ads, Fake Currencies, Some Graphics News
kernel and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles