news
Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut
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TecMint ☛ Yazi: Fast Rust-Based Terminal File Manager for Linux
It loads files in parallel, displays the interface almost immediately, and continues indexing in the background. It can also show actual image previews instead of just generic file icons.
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Dedoimedo ☛ Upscayl, the local Hey Hi (AI) image enhancer is getting better and better
Blimey am I happy! Two in a row! Here's a most fantastic, highly enthusiastic, follow-up review of Upscayl, a cross-platform offline local Hey Hi (AI) image enhancer software, tested on a GNU/Linux system with hybrid Nvidia graphics, including new features and models since the last report, improved rendering times and results, differences in output quality and suitability among various models, optimal settings for urban, nature, people and mixed conditions, blur and lighting effects, batch mode and before-after zoom, some other observations, and more. Enjoy most greatly!
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Shotcut 26.7 Added Option to Choose Which Physical GPU to Work With
Just three weeks after the last release, Shotcut video editor rolled out the new 26.7.16 version today for Windows, Mac and GNU/Linux users. The new version of this free open-source Qt and MLT based video editor is marked as a pre-release that features built-in emojis, new video filter, and various fixes.