news
Rust and Slop Ruining GNU/Linux
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University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/linux/Ubuntu2604BuildEssentialAndUutils
In theory the Rust coreutils aim for 100% compatibility with GNU Coreutils and anything to the contrary is a bug. In practice, I found an incompatibility almost immediately when testing 26.04 pre-release, Ubuntu bug reports are useless, and I was pretty certain that other people on our systems would run into other issues, so I decided that we would sit out this round of Canonical making 26.04 LTS people mandatory beta-testers of their current passion project.
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OS News ☛ Follow the money, especially in open source
Of the twelve platinum companies, six are “AI” companies or companies with massive investments in “AI”: Google, Huawei, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM/Red Hat. Then there’s Samsung Electronics, which is raking in stupendous amounts of money thanks to the “AI” bubble. Additionally, one of the gold members is Anthropic, another major “AI” company and makers of “Claude”, the sloppiest of slopcoding tools.
Many of these companies are unimaginably deep in the red when it comes to “AI”, with very little indication they’re ever going to be able to recover any of it. The situation is particularly bad for Oracle and IBM/Red Hat. Oracle’s debt has been downgraded to one notch above junk status because of its “AI” spending, while IBM’s shares experienced the largest crash in its 115 year history only a few days ago. By the way, in the first half of 2025, “AI-related capital expenditures contributed 1.1% to [US] GDP growth, outpacing the U.S. consumer as an engine of expansion”.