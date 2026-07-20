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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: CapivaraOS - family of Brazilian Linux distributions based on Fedora - LinuxLinks —

CapivaraOS is a family of Brazilian Linux distributions based on Fedora.

The project provides a desktop Linux experience with its own visual identity, Brazilian Portuguese configured out of the box, ABNT2 keyboard layout, localization packages, and a set of preinstalled everyday applications.

The family currently comprises three Fedora 44-based editions. Marsh uses KDE Plasma and is available as a public beta. Pup is an Xfce edition aimed at lighter systems with at least 4GB of RAM. Snout uses Fedora Workstation’s standard GNOME desktop with CapivaraOS branding applied.

This is free and open source software.