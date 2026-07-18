Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testin... » Linux Magazine —

If you've ever tried to test something that was experimental, then you know how dicey it can be. A simple alpha feature can take down your entire desktop. Fortunately, in the realm of Linux, that's a rarity, but it can happen. That's why the Gnome developers are working on an app called Test Center.

The app is just in the prototyping phase, so it's not ready for real-world testing (maybe a bit of irony there). When Test Center is complete, it will allow users to install, run, and remove anything experimental on the Gnome desktop. Even better, Test Center doesn't care if the experiment is an app or something built into the system.

Test Center "...allows installing experimental apps from a sharing link provided by the app developer," the official announcement reads. It continues, "These testing apps will be clearly marked as experimental across the system, and can be set to expire after a certain test period."