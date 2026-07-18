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Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

9to5Linux

DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026

Taxi in the traffic, Manhattan, New York City

Updated This Past Day

  1. Daniel Pocock as Independent Candidate, Now in The London Standard
    "Daniel Pocock is an independent candidate."
  2. Andy Burnham as National Leader Would be Excellent for Techrights
    Burnham has envisioned a British "centre of power" (or gravity) that moves northwards, isn't concentrated in the southeast anymore
  3. In Defence of Courts' Privacy Policies
    If you want friends, go offline. Meet real people and share real experiences.
  4. Why I Quit Academic Career (or Academia) Nearly 15 Years Ago
    I am told by people who stayed that it has only gotten worse
  5. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XV - Nazi-Like Thinking at the European Patent Office (EPO) Not a Thing of the Past
    antisemitism inside the EPO
  6. Daniel Pocock Running for Office Again, Clacton-on-Sea By-election
    By-election - code name "Pocock-on-Sea"
  7. Links 17/07/2026: Microsoft is Cutting OneDrive Coverage, Larry Ellison Sued by Paramount Investor
    Links for the day

    New

  8. IBM Already Tentatively Down for Next Week (Monday) After Its Worst-Ever Week
    What a week for IBM!
  9. Links 17/07/2026: Protests Erupt Throughout Ukraine and Anthropic Caught Secretly Spying on Users
    Links for the day
  10. Gemini Links 17/07/2026: "Silence Doesn't Mean Abandoned", Revisiting PalmOS in 2026
    Links for the day
  11. Farage Out, Daniel Pocock in?
    Can Pocock beat his previous voting record?
  12. Layoffs at Microsoft Are Massive, Go Under the Radar for the Most Part
    Microsoft is in a really bad shape
  13. One Heck of a Week for IBM, the 'Grandpa' of 'High-Tech', International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Under Investigation by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
    If IBM gets busted or might be busted, will the CEO jump, get pushed, or be arrested?
  14. “Why Open Source Misses the Point of Free Software”
    As Dr. Richard Stallman once put it
  15. GNU/Linux Grows at the Expense of Microsoft Windows in Croatia, Now Close to 8%
    Croatia has been mentioned a lot lately in relation to EPO "lobbying" (vote-rigging)
  16. 27-Year IBM Veteran on IBM: "Worse than the Titanic and Perhaps Just Like Madoff, Enron, etc."
    several comments we saw today envisioned the CEO of IBM in an orange suit (in US prison)
  17. ServiceNow/ServiceLine and Slop at the EPO is Becoming a Health Risk to Staff
    PD44 has historically been the oppressor at the EPO
  18. IBM Can Burn Pensioners to Appease Wall Street and Protect the Billionaire CEO With His Humongous Bonuses
    Its stock it set to open 2.82% in the red
  19. IBM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Potential Securities Claims Involving International Business Machines (IBM)
    there's a risk of criminal action against executives
  20. Tux Machines Moving Onwards and Upwards
    "...tasks expand to fill the time available"
  21. The Register MS is Publishing Spam for Gartner Group to Spread Hype About "AI", Mentioned 30 Times in the Paid (Fake) Article
    One sure thing is, the so-called 'tech media' is profoundly compromised by American corporations
  22. "Market Share" of GNU/Linux Nearly Trebled in Cambodia This Month
    GNU/Linux is still measured at 8% by statCounter
  23. GitHub is Dying (Traffic Down Despite Bots and Slop), Microsoft Will Eventually Cull it - Just Like XBox - to Limit the Losses
    Do not stay on GitHub (Microsoft) under the false assumption that it is "free hosting" or will always be around
  24. Teaser: Daniel Pocock is About to Go Mainstream Again
    Stay tuned, Pocock has something in store
  25. Microsoft Has Just Been Sued Over Layoffs
    If the rumours are true, there is yet another wave of layoffs at Microsoft
  26. Richard Stallman Always Cautioned, Upfront, That His Political Views Were Wholly Separate From His Scientific Work or GNU
    Notice that he already spoke a lot about politics
  27. Nichirei and Asahi Beer Need to Take Cyberattacks as Hint of Opportunity to Move to Free Software
    Windows TCO
  28. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  29. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 16, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, July 16, 2026
  30. Gemini Links 17/07/2026: Sunlight in the Clouds, Techno-Therapy, and Sloppifying Original Text
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-11 to 2026-07-17
    4773 /irc.shtml
    3037 /index.shtml
    2726 /browse/latest.shtml
    2319 /browse/index.shtml
    1833 /n/2026/07/15/GNU_Linux_Estimated_at_8_Market_Share_Today_in_statCounter.shtml
    1293 /n/2026/07/11/Blogs_May_be_Making_a_Comeback_They_re_Not_Fediverse_They_Are_J.shtml
    1078 /about.shtml
    931 /n/2026/07/12/How_We_Do_Techrights_and_What_s_Changing_Next_Week.shtml
    864 /n/2026/07/11/Links_11_07_2026_Trademark_wars_of_Influencer_Culture_Xinuos_Us.shtml
    762 /n/2026/07/11/Links_11_07_2026_Wednesday_Saturday_News_Catch_up.shtml
    752 /intro.shtml
    675 /n/2026/07/14/Gemini_Links_14_07_2026_Old_CD_Binder_and_AWK.shtml
    672 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    667 /n/2026/07/12/Amid_Strikes_and_Industrial_Actions_Young_Professionals_at_the_.shtml
    637 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    631 /n/2026/07/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    611 /n/2026/07/15/Allegedly_More_IBM_RAs_Mass_Layoffs_Same_Day_the_Stock_Crashed.shtml
    607 /n/2024/08/23/Anonymous_SIM_Not_the_Same_as_Anonymous_Phone_Ownership.shtml
    602 /n/2026/07/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    599 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    594 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_the_Next_Bear_Stearns.shtml
    591 /n/2026/07/14/In_Defence_of_Physical_Tickets.shtml
    568 /n/2026/07/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    567 /n/2026/07/12/Why_U_No_Use_AI.shtml
    565 /n/2026/07/15/Links_15_07_2026_US_Regime_Cuts_Two_Utah_National_Monuments_by_.shtml
    554 /n/2026/07/11/Prioritising_High_Importance_News.shtml
    553 /n/2026/07/15/Violence_is_Not_a_Joke.shtml
    551 /n/2026/07/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    550 /n/2026/07/14/Matters_of_Public_Safety.shtml
    549 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_Stock_Collapses_and_It_s_Only_the_Beginning.shtml
    546 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_European_Commission_Versus_Addictive_Design_Go.shtml
    545 /n/2026/07/14/Links_14_07_2026_The_Freedom_of_Information_Act_Is_in_Serious_T.shtml
    532 /n/2026/07/11/Following_Corrections_and_Adjustments_statCounter_Sees_GNU_Linu.shtml
    527 /n/2026/07/11/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    525 /n/2026/07/12/Red_Hat_Staff_Says_IBM_Policy_Has_Stigmatised_Him_as_a_Tool_and.shtml
    523 /n/2026/07/15/IBM_s_Crash_Continues_Today.shtml
    510 /n/2026/07/11/SUEPO_Munich_Report_on_the_Recent_EPO_Demonstration_and_Rolling.shtml
    502 /n/2026/07/16/Rebellion_Brewing_at_Microsoft.shtml
    496 /n/2026/07/12/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_XIII_At_the_EPO_Cocaine_.shtml
    488 /n/2026/07/11/Canonical_is_Selling_Microsoft_It_Pays_The_Register_MS_to_Sell_.shtml
    482 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_Palantir_Unrest_and_Wireshark_4_6_7.shtml
    477 /n/2026/07/11/North_America_GNU_Linux_Measured_at_10.shtml
    474 /n/2026/07/14/Gemini_Links_14_07_2026_Self_Advocacy_Online_The_Internet_Is_De.shtml
    469 /n/2026/07/15/Gemini_Links_15_07_2026_Old_Computer_Challenge_Trial_by_Fire_LL.shtml
    468 /n/2026/07/14/Links_14_07_2026_Plagiarism_Spun_as_Training_Zelensky_Announces.shtml
    467 /n/2026/07/16/Technology_Against_Human_Nature.shtml
    464 /n/2026/07/12/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_July_11_2026.shtml
    463 /n/2026/07/11/ChromeOS_and_GNU_Linux_in_the_United_Kingdom_Reach_11.shtml
    463 /n/2026/07/15/LibreTech_Collective_Abandons_Microsoft_GitHub_and_All_Other_Pr.shtml
    460 /n/2026/07/15/Links_15_07_2026_Gianni_Infantino_Under_Fire_and_Todd_Blanche_s.shtml
    460 /n/2026/07/11/Corporate_Media_Blame_the_People_Who_Enter_the_Abandoned_IBM_Bu.shtml
    459 /n/2026/07/15/Who_Next_After_IBM_Bubbles_Don_t_Last_Forever.shtml
    457 /n/2026/07/15/Like_Kyndryl_Multiple_Securities_Fraud_Investigations_Into_IBM.shtml
    456 /n/2026/07/14/The_Register_MS_Has_Just_Published_AI_Webspam_That_Mentions_AI_.shtml
    453 /n/2026/07/11/Gemini_Links_1_07_2026_Old_Computer_challenge_Poems_Antenna_and.shtml
    451 /n/2026/07/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    448 /n/2026/07/12/Keeping_Available_the_Site_at_All_Times.shtml
    447 /n/2026/07/11/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_July_10_2026.shtml
    446 /n/2026/07/14/The_Register_MS_and_Its_Promotional_Microsoft_Content.shtml
    443 /n/2026/07/16/Links_16_07_2026_Solar_Greenwashing_by_Energy_Wasting_GAFAM_and.shtml
    443 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_New_Instrument_Time_and_PalmOS_Experiences_in_.shtml
    442 /n/2026/07/15/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_XIV_Not_One_of_Us_How_th.shtml

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