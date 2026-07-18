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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: SageOS - lean Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work. It keeps the base system small and organises security utilities into mission packs that can be installed on demand.

Its sage-pkg utility provides a unified interface for installing and updating software from APT, GitHub releases and pip. SageOS uses OpenRC instead of systemd and is available in terminal-only and XFCE editions.

The source code is publicly available, but the project does not currently provide an explicit software licence. It should therefore be treated as all rights reserved rather than free and open source software.