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Three Lions, Third Place
To my surprise, and to my delight, England beat France to "Take 'Bronze'" and it was a "10-goal thriller". Many in England were asleep, too tired and pessimistic to watch. As BBC put it: "Bukayo Saka scores a hat-trick as England beat France 6-4 in a thriller to record their best men's World Cup finish since 1966."
Today we'll probably not post many news links as it's a Sunday, many people are also on holiday, and news is relatively slow. █
Image source: Declan Rice captained England in their 6-4 win over France in Miami