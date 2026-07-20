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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: red1900 - Debian-based live Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

red1900 is a Debian-based live Linux distribution with the Cinnamon desktop. It is distributed as an installable live ISO image and includes a practical selection of desktop, multimedia, system administration, disk management, backup and rescue tools.

The distribution and uses PipeWire for audio. Applications installed include Firefox ESR, gedit, GParted, Synaptic, Eye of GNOME, Evince, gThumb, mpv, GNOME Disks, GNOME System Monitor, Redshift, Clonezilla and Rescuezilla.

This is free and open source software.