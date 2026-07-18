Do you waddle the waddle?

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

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Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Rianne has reminded me that today is our Monthsary, exactly 2 months ahead of our our anniversary, and this coming December it'll be 15 years since we first met. Ahead of the potential consolation prize the national broadcaster is full of the same pessimism that brings down team spirit, but in our habitat we maintain in high spirits as we fight on for justice and for truth, not just for abused women. It's just how we are. It's also how GNU/Linux grew from 0% in the 1980s to about 8% (in desktops/laptops) in 2026 (or 100% in supercomputers with similar numbers in servers and devices).

Don't give up. Don't capitulate. People who do this cannot accomplish big things. Patience and perseverance almost always pay off. █

Image source: Harry Kane