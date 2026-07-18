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Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize
Rianne has reminded me that today is our Monthsary, exactly 2 months ahead of our our anniversary, and this coming December it'll be 15 years since we first met. Ahead of the potential consolation prize the national broadcaster is full of the same pessimism that brings down team spirit, but in our habitat we maintain in high spirits as we fight on for justice and for truth, not just for abused women. It's just how we are. It's also how GNU/Linux grew from 0% in the 1980s to about 8% (in desktops/laptops) in 2026 (or 100% in supercomputers with similar numbers in servers and devices).
Don't give up. Don't capitulate. People who do this cannot accomplish big things. Patience and perseverance almost always pay off. █
Image source: Harry Kane