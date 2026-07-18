news
Games: Elder Scrolls VI, DayZ Badlands, Band Together, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bethesda roadmap: more Fallout is coming, Starfield support continues, but Elder Scrolls VI is the main priority | GamingOnLinux
Bethesda Game Studios have given a rare update into their roadmap of what they're working on, and it sounds like quite exciting news. Seems like there's going to be a lot to look forward to in a few years time - and I'm excited to see what they eventually release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DayZ Badlands gets a fresh teaser and it's set to launch in October | GamingOnLinux
Bohemia Interactive say DayZ Badlands is the largest expansion so far for the popular open-world zombie survival game. Coming out of the recent Convergence Showcase with some fresh details - we now know it will launch sometime in October and they've graced us with a fresh teaser video too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bandwagon is a 'survivors-lite adventure' that sounds wonderful from the Dome Keeper devs | GamingOnLinux
Bandwagon is a bullet heaven survivors-lite (that's a new one?) that takes the genre in a fun new direction with music and you restoring joy to the world. It was previously going by the names of Band Together and Making Friends but now they've settled on Bandwagon.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Race down a mountain in the ridiculous looking shooter DIEATHLON | GamingOnLinux
DIEATHLON is a retro-styled shooter that's not just another boomer shooter, as you're racing down a mountain on skis as you attempt to survive.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve say the Team Fortress 2 MvM update is still coming and they're still working on it | GamingOnLinux
After the usual silence we've come to expect from Valve on everything, they gave a short blog post on the upcoming MvM update for Team Fortress 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The explosive isometric insurgent simulator Brigador Killers arrives in August | GamingOnLinux
The first Brigador game from Stellar Jockeys was fantastic for stomping around blowing everything up - and Brigador Killers looks much bigger and better. Just revealed is that it will enter Early Access on August 20th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR Beta gets a big update ahead of the Steam Frame release | GamingOnLinux
Valve released SteamVR Beta version 2.17.4 which brings more Steam features into the VR environment, as they continue preparing for the Steam Frame release.