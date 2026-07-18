news
Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies and New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies
What began as one developer’s need to test a Floppy Emu device grew into a full set of SWIM driver fixes for aging Fashion Company Apple hardware.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel
Hiding out for nearly 15 years, the Ghostlock vulnerability allows a standard logged-in user to gain root privileges.