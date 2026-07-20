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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 brings 6-TOPS RK3576 performance with Raspberry Pi CM5 compatibility —

The commercial-grade version is rated for operation from 0°C to 70°C, while the industrial configuration uses the RK3576J and extends the operating range from -40°C to 85°C. Storage temperature ranges are listed as -20°C to 85°C for the commercial model and -40°C to 105°C for the industrial version.

Software support includes Android 14 and Debian 12. Geniatech also lists an adapted Raspberry Pi OS image, although software and peripheral compatibility will depend on the company’s board-support package rather than the standard Raspberry Pi platform. The company also provides hardware design guides, pin-mapping documentation, Linux and Android BSP packages, flashing tools, and debugging resources.