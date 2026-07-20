news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: Microsoft's Formats Are the Real Cancer Redmond Blamed on FOSS - FOSS Force —

In a previous article, we explored the importance of standards: how the unspoken agreements governing electrical sockets, paper sizes, and file formats form the foundations of a world in which choices remain open and power is not concentrated in the hands of a single player. We concluded with a question: if open standards are so beneficial, why aren’t they universally adopted?

The answer, in the case of document formats, lies in a single page produced by Microsoft Office. Getting rid of it is harder than it seems.