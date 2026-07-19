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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: Immutable Linux Gets Safe Mode: GNOME OS Fixes Broken Driver Boot at GUADEC —

Install a broken NVIDIA driver extension on an immutable Linux system and you might find yourself staring at a black screen on reboot — unable to boot the OS, unable to remove the driver, unable to do anything without a USB recovery stick. That has been one of the most stubborn pain points of image-based Linux, where the read-only design that makes the system robust also makes it harder to escape a bad extension image.

At GUADEC 2026 — the GNOME community's annual developer conference, now in its 25th year and held this week at the Universidade da Coruña in northwestern Spain — GNOME Release Team member and GNOME OS maintainer Abderrahim Kitouni demonstrated a bootloader-level fix for this exact failure. GNOME OS, the project's in-house Linux reference platform, now has a safe mode that instructs the bootloader to skip all systemd-sysext extension images during startup, letting the base OS boot cleanly even when one or more installed extensions would otherwise cause a failure.