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Been a Busy Week in England
The FIFA World Cup final will commence soon (I hardly care who wins anymore) and England got or 'secured' a place in the top 3, its best achievement in 60 years. We also have a new national leader, which we're rather pleased about (Rianne says we "need to see the outcome"), and a Free software advocate who is a friend of Tux Machines is trying to become a Member of Parliament.
Next week should be calm and sunny (we need less of the Sun, we need rain) and next month we'll start preparing for Rianne's birthday. █
Image source: Xmas Party