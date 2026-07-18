OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week was quite busy and successful, with 5 snapshots (0709, 0710, 0712, 0714, and 0715) published to our users.

Last week, we promised to put selinux-policy back into the queue after having temporarily reverted it to bypass the openQA failures, and we did just that. It turned out our theory was spot-on! In snapshot 0714, the SELinux Toolchain 3.11 landed, and confirmed our dependency fix for rpm-plugin-selinux was correct