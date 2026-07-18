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OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from July 10 to 16.
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/29
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week was quite busy and successful, with 5 snapshots (0709, 0710, 0712, 0714, and 0715) published to our users.
Last week, we promised to put
selinux-policyback into the queue after having temporarily reverted it to bypass the openQA failures, and we did just that. It turned out our theory was spot-on! In snapshot 0714, the SELinux Toolchain 3.11 landed, and confirmed our dependency fix for rpm-plugin-selinux was correct
Another noteworthy change is the reversion of the
gvimGTK4 build back to GTK3. While we strive to ship the latest technology, the current state of the GTK4 port simply does not live up to the quality promises we give to our users, resulting in clipboard deadlocks. Thus, we chose stability over the shiny new build.