Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Since the release of GIMP 3.2.4, we’ve been hard at work behind the scenes. We’ve been making fixes that will be included in the upcoming 3.2.6 stable release and adding tons of new features for the first 3.4 development version.

In addition, we’ve been mentoring our four Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC) students as they’ve been working on their projects. Since we just completed their midpoint evaluation, we wanted to share their progress with you all!