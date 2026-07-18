Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"

A chronological look at how Linux's creator went from "90% marketing" to telling Hey Hi (AI) critics to fork the kernel or walk away.

By now, you must know that Linus Torvalds, the leader of the Penguin army, uh, I mean the Linux kernel project, does not shy away from being blunt, especially when it comes to making a point.

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At the Open Source Summit Japan in December 2023, Dirk Hohndel asked Linus a direct question. Would he ever see AI-written code submitted to the kernel?

Linus said yes and guessed it might already be happening on a small scale. He wasn't particularly worried about the risk of hallucinated code either, pointing out that plain human error causes plenty of bugs on its own. "I think we're doing just fine at making mistakes on our own," he said.

Four months later, at Open Source Summit North America in Seattle, that curiosity had turned into something closer to mockery. Where he joked that he might "be replaced by an AI model," and brushed off most of the surrounding hype as nonsense, suggesting everyone wait a decade before drawing any real conclusions.

By October 2024, speaking to TFiR at the Open Source Summit in Vienna, Linus put a number on his skepticism. He called the AI industry "90 percent marketing and 10 percent reality," and said he'd mostly just tune it out until that changed.