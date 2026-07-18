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Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"
More 2 days ago.
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InfoWorld ☛ New Linux Foundation project aims to make payments native to AI workflows [Ed: Slop pushers are paying the boss of Torvalds to associate the Linux brand with scams]
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It's FOSS ☛ Linus Torvalds Spent Years Dismissing AI, Only to Vouch for It [Ed: Follow the money]
A chronological look at how Linux's creator went from "90% marketing" to telling Hey Hi (AI) critics to fork the kernel or walk away.
By now, you must know that Linus Torvalds, the leader of the Penguin army, uh, I mean the Linux kernel project, does not shy away from being blunt, especially when it comes to making a point.
[...]
At the Open Source Summit Japan in December 2023, Dirk Hohndel asked Linus a direct question. Would he ever see AI-written code submitted to the kernel?
Linus said yes and guessed it might already be happening on a small scale. He wasn't particularly worried about the risk of hallucinated code either, pointing out that plain human error causes plenty of bugs on its own. "I think we're doing just fine at making mistakes on our own," he said.
Four months later, at Open Source Summit North America in Seattle, that curiosity had turned into something closer to mockery. Where he joked that he might "be replaced by an AI model," and brushed off most of the surrounding hype as nonsense, suggesting everyone wait a decade before drawing any real conclusions.
By October 2024, speaking to TFiR at the Open Source Summit in Vienna, Linus put a number on his skepticism. He called the AI industry "90 percent marketing and 10 percent reality," and said he'd mostly just tune it out until that changed.
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Deep Content GbR ☛ Linus Torvalds tells AI critics in the Linux kernel community to fork off [Ed: Linux is becoming SLOPOS, written in a language that its own creator cannot read or understand; poor leadership]
In an email to the Linux kernel mailing list, Linus Torvalds came out strongly in favor of using AI tools in Linux development.
"Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects," Torvalds wrote, adding that he would "absolutely put my foot down as the top-level maintainer" on this point. Anyone who has a problem "can do the open-source thing and fork it. Or just walk away."
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TechSpot ☛ Linus Torvalds tells AI critics to fork Linux or walk away
A hot potato: Linus Torvalds' stance toward AI appears to be softening. After pointing out that AI tech was 90% marketing and 10% factual reality in 2024, Torvalds just said that Linux is not an "anti-AI" project, and that anyone who has an issue with this can either walk away or fork the kernel.
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Ars Technica ☛ Linus Torvalds to critics of AI coding in Linux: “Fork it. Or just walk away.”
The widespread introduction of AI-powered coding tools has led to some dramatic splits between those integrating those tools into their workflows and anti-AI absolutists who don’t want large language model-generated code anywhere near their projects. When it comes to the Linux kernel, though, creator and top-level maintainer Linus Torvalds said he is “willing to absolutely put my foot down” in support of using AI tools to improve the long-standing open source project.
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The New Stack ☛ Linux creator Linus Torvalds tells AI haters to walk away from Linux, or go fork it [Ed: LF-funded LF propaganda site, with PR operative on rota]
Creator of the Linux kernel, Linus Torvalds, has refreshed his stance on the use of AI in software development with a strongly worded statement posted on the lore.kernel.org mailing list archive service.
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GigaZine ☛ Linus Torvalds expressed his views on the use of AI in Linux kernel development, stating that 'Linux is not anti-AI' and 'if you don't like it, you can fork it.'
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Torvalds to AI opponents in Linux: fork the kernel, or get out [Ed: Torvalds as corporate/social warrior, first banning people based on their nationality, now this]
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Linux Creator Torvalds Draws Hard Line: Kernel Is Not 'Anti-AI' — Fork It or Leave If You Disagree