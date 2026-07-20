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M5Stack broadens embedded lineup with wireless, industrial, and handheld devices

The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

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KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment Lands on October 14th, Here’s What to Expect

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

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Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026

Conch Shells With Patterns

Updated This Past Day

  1. Misleading Coverage in Slashdot Promotes and Openwashes Slop
    Piggybacking RMS for the headline seems like a PR stunt of sorts
  2. As Envisioned, a Rebellion and Many Whistleblowers at Microsoft
    Whistleblowers ensure Microsoft has totally lost control of the "narrative" (face-saving PR)
  3. Microsoft is a Right-Wing Company
    Just remember that when people call Microsoft "woke"
  4. GNU/Linux "Market Share" Rises to About a Quarter in Sudan
    Can anyone explain to us why?
  5. Gemini Links 19/07/2026: Visiting Ethiopia, Two Dreams, and Price of Skinnerboxes
    Links for the day
  6. Tears in IBM, Company Falls Apart While Management Fakes "Performance" to Take Bonuses
    Wall Street is a naked emperor
  7. Telling Our Story
    In the coming years we'll have some high-impact stories to share and generally tell without fear of reprisal
  8. Microsoft XBox Studio Leaders Upset at What the New CEO Did
    From what we can gather, in 2024 XBox was already entering what's known as a "death spiral". Now it's literally moving down the drain/pipe.
  9. IRC Started in Finland, GNU/Linux Did Not
    History is like that
  10. GNU/Linux Rises to 8% in Bhutan, Same as the International Average
    Taking note of estimated GNU/Linux share in that country, we see it hovering around the international median/average this month
  11. Links 19/07/2026: "The Voice of Google" and "Chinese Surveillance Tech a Threat to Privacy"
    Links for the day
  12. Keep Both Eyes on the Ball
    At the moment we have six series running in parallel; two of them concern the EPO
  13. 'Journalists' Who Help IBM Cover Up Fraud
    Journalistic malpractice
  14. The "Modern Linux" Song
    Join us now, make the kernel
  15. XBox Layoffs Vastly Bigger Than Microsoft Told the Press, Microsoft Keeps Trying to Change the Subject
    Many so-called "XBox fans" are no more
  16. Microsoft Lost 1,200 Billion Dollars in "Market Value", Take a Look at What Happened to Windows
    while Windows continues to fall unstoppably GNU/Linux is surging
  17. Links 19/07/2026: People in China Are Buying Feelings and 404 Media Has Third Anniversary
    Links for the day
  18. Gemini Links 19/07/2026: Camping, Health, and Hardware
    Links for the day
  19. The State of Slopfarms
    Slopfarms or LLM slopfarms are a menace and a problem on the Web
  20. GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in Brunei
    seventh in the world for GDP (PPP) per capita
  21. Free Software is Like an 'Activist Movement'
    People who argue strongly in favour of something (even very good things) will attract the wrath of those whom they oppose
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 18, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, July 18, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-13 to 2026-07-19
    4729 /irc.shtml
    2997 /index.shtml
    2597 /browse/latest.shtml
    2218 /browse/index.shtml
    2176 /n/2026/07/15/GNU_Linux_Estimated_at_8_Market_Share_Today_in_statCounter.shtml
    1145 /n/2026/07/18/PIP_Styled_Mass_Layoffs_Allegedly_Coming_to_Microsoft_by_12_Aug.shtml
    1086 /about.shtml
    739 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    722 /n/2026/07/17/Daniel_Pocock_Running_for_Office_Again_Clacton_on_Sea_By_electi.shtml
    720 /intro.shtml
    701 /n/2026/07/12/How_We_Do_Techrights_and_What_s_Changing_Next_Week.shtml
    693 /n/2026/07/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    689 /n/2026/07/15/Allegedly_More_IBM_RAs_Mass_Layoffs_Same_Day_the_Stock_Crashed.shtml
    687 /n/2026/07/11/Blogs_May_be_Making_a_Comeback_They_re_Not_Fediverse_They_Are_J.shtml
    686 /n/2026/07/14/Gemini_Links_14_07_2026_Old_CD_Binder_and_AWK.shtml
    681 /n/2026/07/18/Explaining_the_Culture_of_Bulletin_Board_Style_Chat.shtml
    678 /n/2026/07/17/Daniel_Pocock_as_Independent_Candidate_Now_in_The_London_Standa.shtml
    668 /n/2026/07/17/27_Year_IBM_Veteran_on_IBM_Worse_than_the_Titanic_and_Perhaps_J.shtml
    649 /n/2026/07/17/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_XV_Nazi_Like_Thinking_at.shtml
    649 /n/2026/07/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    647 /n/2026/07/16/Rebellion_Brewing_at_Microsoft.shtml
    634 /n/2026/07/17/Links_17_07_2026_Microsoft_is_Cutting_OneDrive_Coverage_Larry_E.shtml
    629 /n/2026/07/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    627 /n/2026/07/17/Farage_Out_Daniel_Pocock_in.shtml
    614 /n/2026/07/16/Technology_Against_Human_Nature.shtml
    607 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_the_Next_Bear_Stearns.shtml
    605 /n/2026/07/14/In_Defence_of_Physical_Tickets.shtml
    588 /n/2026/07/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    585 /n/2026/07/15/Violence_is_Not_a_Joke.shtml
    578 /n/2026/07/15/Links_15_07_2026_US_Regime_Cuts_Two_Utah_National_Monuments_by_.shtml
    573 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    568 /n/2026/07/14/Matters_of_Public_Safety.shtml
    568 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_Stock_Collapses_and_It_s_Only_the_Beginning.shtml
    565 /n/2026/07/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    564 /n/2026/07/16/Illusions_of_Choice.shtml
    562 /n/2026/07/16/One_Year_Has_Passed.shtml
    560 /n/2026/07/14/Links_14_07_2026_The_Freedom_of_Information_Act_Is_in_Serious_T.shtml
    556 /n/2026/07/15/IBM_s_Crash_Continues_Today.shtml
    553 /n/2026/07/17/IBM_SHAREHOLDER_INVESTIGATION_Potential_Securities_Claims_Invol.shtml
    549 /n/2026/07/17/Why_I_Quit_Academic_Career_or_Academia_Nearly_15_Years_Ago.shtml
    545 /n/2026/07/17/One_Heck_of_a_Week_for_IBM_the_Grandpa_of_High_Tech_Internation.shtml
    540 /n/2026/07/17/The_Register_MS_is_Publishing_Spam_for_Gartner_Group_to_Spread_.shtml
    536 /n/2026/07/17/GitHub_is_Dying_Traffic_Down_Despite_Bots_and_Slop_Microsoft_Wi.shtml
    534 /n/2026/07/17/IBM_Can_Burn_Pensioners_to_Appease_Wall_Street_and_Protect_the_.shtml
    532 /n/2026/07/16/Links_16_07_2026_Slop_Recognised_as_a_Waste_of_Energy_Hong_Kong.shtml
    530 /n/2026/07/17/ServiceNow_ServiceLine_and_Slop_at_the_EPO_is_Becoming_a_Health.shtml
    528 /n/2026/07/17/Microsoft_Has_Just_Been_Sued_Over_Layoffs.shtml
    528 /n/2026/07/17/IBM_Already_Tentatively_Down_for_Next_Week_Monday_After_Its_Wor.shtml
    527 /n/2026/07/17/Nichirei_and_Asahi_Beer_Need_to_Take_Cyberattacks_as_Hint_of_Op.shtml
    526 /n/2026/07/18/This_Bubble_is_Bursting_Piecewise.shtml
    522 /n/2026/07/17/Market_Share_of_GNU_Linux_Nearly_Trebled_in_Cambodia_This_Month.shtml
    521 /n/2026/07/16/Links_16_07_2026_Solar_Greenwashing_by_Energy_Wasting_GAFAM_and.shtml
    520 /n/2026/07/17/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_July_16_2026.shtml
    520 /n/2026/07/17/Teaser_Daniel_Pocock_is_About_to_Go_Mainstream_Again.shtml
    517 /n/2026/07/17/Richard_Stallman_Always_Cautioned_Upfront_That_His_Political_Vi.shtml
    516 /n/2024/08/23/Anonymous_SIM_Not_the_Same_as_Anonymous_Phone_Ownership.shtml
    514 /n/2026/07/17/In_Defence_of_Courts_Privacy_Policies.shtml
    513 /n/2026/07/16/Gemini_Links_16_07_2026_esp32_gemserv_Slop_Contaminated_Free_So.shtml
    509 /n/2026/07/17/Links_17_07_2026_Protests_Erupt_Throughout_Ukraine_and_Anthropi.shtml
    504 /n/2026/07/17/Tux_Machines_Moving_Onwards_and_Upwards.shtml
    504 /n/2026/07/17/Andy_Burnham_as_National_Leader_Would_be_Excellent_for_Techrigh.shtml
    500 /n/2026/07/17/GNU_Linux_Grows_at_the_Expense_of_Microsoft_Windows_in_Croatia_.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNU/Linux Measured as Highly Adopted in Isle Of Man This Month [original]
Is it premature to look forward to 10% "market share"?
GNU/Linux Continues to Climb Internationally [original]
Funnily enough, as far as we can tell we are the only site to point this out
Daniel Pocock in BBC [original]
"Daniel Pocock is a software engineer"
 
GNU/Linux at 6% in Spain [original]
Last month statCounter measured GNU/Linux at 5.86% in Spain
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 19th, 2026
The 301st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 19th, 2026.
Family Updates and Site Updates [original]
Updates about curators and co.
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is cooking your phone on long trips—here are 6 ways to stop it
Microsoft's own mistakes are pushing users toward Linux faster than anyone expected
Desktop Linux has seen a massive surge in popularity in the past few years alone
I found the Linux desktop that finally gives me tiling windows without the config-file rabbit hole
With the launch of the COSMIC desktop for Linux, though, things finally changed
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Valtux OS – Debian-based Linux distribution
Valtux OS is a Debian-based Linux distribution offering a familiar, ready-to-use desktop for everyday computing
Been a Busy Week in England [original]
next month we'll start preparing for Rianne's birthday
KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment Lands on October 14th, Here’s What to Expect
The upcoming KDE Plasma 6.8 desktop environment is expected on October 14th, 2026, with many new features and improvements. Here’s what’s to expect.
Security Leftovers
Security picks and misc.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
On GNU/Linux, FOSS, and more
Open Hardware Projects and Proprietary "Smart" "Phones"
Gadgets and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and standards
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Episodes of Linux Saloon 210 and 211
2 new ones
Fedora and AlmaLinux: Report and VFX Edition
RHEL and more
Games: Steam Machines, Nostalgia, and More
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Patches and Slop
slop and the kernel
DebConf26 and Other Events
events leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Debian development at DebConf 2026 and final normal Debian bookworm release
Debian leftovers
Kernel, Operating Systems, and Graphics
Linux and more
Android Leftovers
All Android backup data now counts toward your Google Account storage
I tried every major file manager on Linux and only this one felt right
I bounce between Linux programs like a bad habit
Linux finally does HDR gaming right — here's the exact setup
Linux can be complex, and support varies from desktop environment to window manager
I've tried dozens of Linux desktops, and COSMIC feels like the future
Pop!_OS has a strong following, and one reason is its COSMIC desktop
Immutable Linux Gets Safe Mode: GNOME OS Fixes Broken Driver Boot at GUADEC
GNOME OS pioneers a bootloader fix for sysext driver failures, one the rest of immutable Linux will need
These 5 Unix ideas from the 1970s are why Linux still works so well
While people think of Linux as a modern operating system
Free and Open Source Software
The Community Edition is free and open source software
Odyssey Linux – approachable Void-based Linux distribution
Odyssey Linux is a Void Linux-based rolling-release distribution that aims to make a systemd-free environment accessible to desktop users
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.4, Linux 6.18.39, and Linux 6.12.96
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.4 kernel
Three Lions, Third Place [original]
Many in England were asleep, too tired and pessimistic to watch
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize [original]
Patience and perseverance almost always pay off
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
not so many today
GNU/Linux Distributions and Other Operating Systems
today's leftovers
KDE Contribution and This Week in GNOME
a couple of updates
Games: Malware in Steam Games and Cartridges Concept Recreated
a pair of stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
Building a CMS and WordPress 7.0.2 Release
Content Management Systems (CMS) news
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 15.0.18 and Mozilla's Privacy Posturing
a pair of links
Programming With Python and Java
Development leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
OpenSUSE leftovers
IBM Absurdity: Promoting Slop Non-Stop, Also Banning Slop in Red Hat's Flathub
Red Hat is a mess
Open Hardware, Gadgets, SBCs, and Mobile
hardware related leftovers
Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut
software news about GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies and New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel
kernel leftovers
Collabora's Work on Graphics and Games
a pair of picks
Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)
nice move
Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"
really bad
The Rain in Spain [original]
We need rain
"MElon‑speak": Twitter Source Code Liberated or Just Vapourware/Openwashing
Openwashing probably
Africa: Windows Sinks to All-Time Low [original]
GNU/Linux is still measured at around 6%
Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming [original]
investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI)
More Than Half a Million Files [original]
we add close to 50,000 more files each year
IRC is Extremely Informal (the Case of Techrights) [original]
Only desperate detractors would try to present something (cherry-picked) from IRC as some sort of official statement for Techrights
Daniel Pocock (Independent) in Political Race With "The Highest Number Ever Recorded in a UK Parliamentary Election" [original]
Someone who can speak for (or about) Free software
Games: Elder Scrolls VI, DayZ Badlands, Band Together, and More
GamingOnLinux latest
Android Leftovers
This is the perfect smart ring for Android users who want to skip the subscription
These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't
Your Linux distro may have a way of tightening up these security holes
Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame
Valve and Collabora announce Holo Core as the official Arch Linux ARM64 port for the Steam Frame gaming VR headset with an early preview for developers.
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore
ZorinOS has been getting a lot of hype ever since Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10
I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
SageOS – lean Debian-based Linux distribution
SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work
Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads
Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier
It's now possible to test experimental features on the Gnome desktop without worrying that you'll break things
This Week in Plasma: Shadows for Steam and Discord
This week the bug-fixing spree of the past few weeks wound down as feature work and user interface polishing moved into the foreground
Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions
Here's my recommended list of GNOME extensions that might help you focus more on work and be (more) productive
Torvalds challenged the haters to fork Linux. Someone said 'hold my beer'
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles