news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Misleading Coverage in Slashdot Promotes and Openwashes Slop
Piggybacking RMS for the headline seems like a PR stunt of sorts
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As Envisioned, a Rebellion and Many Whistleblowers at Microsoft
Whistleblowers ensure Microsoft has totally lost control of the "narrative" (face-saving PR)
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Microsoft is a Right-Wing Company
Just remember that when people call Microsoft "woke"
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GNU/Linux "Market Share" Rises to About a Quarter in Sudan
Can anyone explain to us why?
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Gemini Links 19/07/2026: Visiting Ethiopia, Two Dreams, and Price of Skinnerboxes
Links for the day
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Tears in IBM, Company Falls Apart While Management Fakes "Performance" to Take Bonuses
Wall Street is a naked emperor
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Telling Our Story
In the coming years we'll have some high-impact stories to share and generally tell without fear of reprisal
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Microsoft XBox Studio Leaders Upset at What the New CEO Did
From what we can gather, in 2024 XBox was already entering what's known as a "death spiral". Now it's literally moving down the drain/pipe.
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IRC Started in Finland, GNU/Linux Did Not
History is like that
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GNU/Linux Rises to 8% in Bhutan, Same as the International Average
Taking note of estimated GNU/Linux share in that country, we see it hovering around the international median/average this month
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Links 19/07/2026: "The Voice of Google" and "Chinese Surveillance Tech a Threat to Privacy"
Links for the day
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Keep Both Eyes on the Ball
At the moment we have six series running in parallel; two of them concern the EPO
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'Journalists' Who Help IBM Cover Up Fraud
Journalistic malpractice
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The "Modern Linux" Song
Join us now, make the kernel
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XBox Layoffs Vastly Bigger Than Microsoft Told the Press, Microsoft Keeps Trying to Change the Subject
Many so-called "XBox fans" are no more
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Microsoft Lost 1,200 Billion Dollars in "Market Value", Take a Look at What Happened to Windows
while Windows continues to fall unstoppably GNU/Linux is surging
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Links 19/07/2026: People in China Are Buying Feelings and 404 Media Has Third Anniversary
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 19/07/2026: Camping, Health, and Hardware
Links for the day
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The State of Slopfarms
Slopfarms or LLM slopfarms are a menace and a problem on the Web
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GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in Brunei
seventh in the world for GDP (PPP) per capita
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Free Software is Like an 'Activist Movement'
People who argue strongly in favour of something (even very good things) will attract the wrath of those whom they oppose
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 18, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, July 18, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):