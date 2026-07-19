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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: I tried every major file manager on Linux and only this one felt right —

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I bounce between Linux programs like a bad habit. I'm constantly trying new applications, suites of programs, and replacements—especially when I'm trying to find something that "just feels right." In my search for the perfect file manager, I've used GNOME Files (Nautlius), Thunar, PCManFM, Nemo, Krusader, and more.

Some felt a bit too minimalist or lightweight, and I found myself reaching for options that just weren't there. That is fine for an ultralight system, but it is a problem for my daily driver. On the other end of the spectrum, a few options left me dazzled like a deer in the headlights because they're remarkably feature dense for a File Manager.

After running the File Manager gauntlet, I finally settled with Dolphin, which is KDE's file manager.