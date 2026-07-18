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Collabora's Work on Graphics and Games
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Collabora ☛ Weston 16: HDR-ready, improved debugging, and DRM backend features
Weston 16 expands HDR and color management support, improves Perfetto debugging and DRM backend performance, and adds new protocol and renderer capabilities for more efficient and flexible Wayland compositor development.
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LWN ☛ Building an Arch Linux aarch64 port for Holo Core (Collabora blog)
Collabora has published a blog post about its work with Valve on Holo Core, which is a port of Arch Linux to aarch64 to be used as the the operating system on Valve's 64-bit Arm Steam Frame gaming system. Collabora has released the sources, binary packages, and a container image for aarch64 devices.